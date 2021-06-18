Lexington PD need help identifying individual who stole and used credit cards from two gyms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying an individual they say stole credit cards from two gyms and used them to purchase several Apple Watches. Police say the person pictured above went to Wolf’s Fitness Center and Planet Fitness on May 24 and stole multiple credit cards. Officials say they later used the credit cards to purchase several Apple Watches at Walmart and Target in the Town of Lexington.

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email kheath@lexsc.com.