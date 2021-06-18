Boil Water Advisory issued for residents in Padgett Woods Subdivision in Richland Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Water officials have issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents of the Padgett Woods Subdivision in Richland County. Residents near the affected area who have lost water, or water pressure, are advised to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

Columbia Water has experienced an eight inch water main repair, which could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water. Additionally, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

You’re asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300 with any questions or concerns about the advisory.