House and Senate leaders reach deal on South Carolina budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers have agreed to a compromise between the House and Senate versions of the state’s more than $10 billion budget. The Post and Courier reports that members of a conference committee voted Thursday to approve the $10.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming year. State employees, teachers and law enforcement officers will all see pay bumps in this budget. Other items include school construction funding in poor, rural areas and $34 million to expand full-day pre-kindergarten for low-income 4-year-olds. The budget will also ensure all public schools have nurses and resource officers. Lawmakers return next week to approve the plan and send it to Gov. Henry McMaster.