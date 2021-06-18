Local Living: Spend Father’s Day at the State Museum, City of Columbia looking for pet foster parents and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The State Museum is giving dads free general admission this Sunday for Father’s Day. Dads are invited to enjoy an afternoon with their family, exploring four floors of exhibits. The museum will be open Father’s Day from 12-5 p.m.

Fairfield County is having a community drug take back day this month. On Saturday, June 26, you and the family can visit the Rufus Belton Park in Ridgeway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for some bounce houses, face painting, raffles and more! Adults ages 18 and older are asked to bring their unused, unwanted or expired medication and have a chance to win a $50 gift card. The event is located at 5087 Park Road.

The 8th annual Reggaetronic Music Festival is returning to Lake Murray this month. On Saturday, June 19, you can visit Spence Island from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival with music of different genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We are so excited to return to Spence Island after two years away,” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer. This festival starts the beginning of our two music festivals that will happen in 2021.”

Ready to play ball? The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for adult kickball and adult softball leagues! You must be 18 years or older for both teams, and the team registration fee is $300. For adult kickball, they will have a co-ed and a women’s league. For adult softball, they are offering a co-ed and a men’s league. Registration deadline ends Friday, July 23. You can register online on the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department website.

Columbia Animal Services is asking you to consider becoming a foster parent to a furry friend this summer. Officials, getting started is easy, and Columbia Animal Services provides all the necessary supplies and basic medical care. They say a foster pet parent is a flexible commitment that requires extra time only if you have it. Foster parents must be 18-years-old and up. If you’re interested in becoming a foster pet parent, call (803) 776-7387.