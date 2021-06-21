DHEC offers tips to prevent mosquito bites this summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In recognition of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has tips to help prevent those pesky mosquito bites.

The health agency recommends the three “Ds” to keep mosquitoes away.

Drain : Empty your water containers at least once a week

: Empty your water containers at least once a week Dress : Wear clothing that covers vulnerable areas like loose-fitting, light-colored long sleeves and pants

: Wear clothing that covers vulnerable areas like loose-fitting, light-colored long sleeves and pants Defend : DHEC recommends wearing an EPA-approved product which contains repellents such as catnip oil, citronella/citronella oil, DEET, IR 3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, 2-undecanone, or permethrin-treated clothing.

“As warm weather arrives and people encounter more mosquitoes, protecting yourself from bites becomes more important,” said Dr. Chris Evans, State Public Health Entomologist with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services. “DHEC’s surveillance program helps identify cases of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in our state. Most mosquitoes are just a nuisance; however, we detect West Nile virus in mosquitoes in our state every year.”

DHEC wants to remind all south carolinians that there are 61 different species of mosquitoes in the state. Along with itchy welts on the skin, experts say these animals can also spread diseases. So remember to Drain, Dress and Defend.

For more information about mosquitos in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/environment/insects-animals/mosquitoes-south-carolina.