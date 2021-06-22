Columbia PD: Warrants out for man accused of breaking into cars and stealing valuables

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they have several outstanding warrants for the arrest of a man accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing valuables. Authorities say 56-year-old David Lee Rice Jr. is wanted for five counts of financial credit card theft, nine counts of financial credit card fraud, larceny and auto-breaking.

Authorities say Rice is accused on vehicle break-ins from April and June, where wallets, purses, cash and debit/credit cards were stolen. Officials say Rice is also accused of using the cards to purchase items at multiple stores.

According to authorities, Rice was last seen traveling in a 2018 Nissan Altima.

Police say multiple agencies in the state also have warrants for Rice’s arrest.

If you have any information about where Rice may be, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts