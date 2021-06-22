Columbia PD: Warrants out for man accused of breaking into cars and stealing valuables

1/2 David Lee Rice Jr David Lee Rice Jr. Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

2/2 CPD June 2021 Car 2018 Nissan Altima Courtesy: Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they have several outstanding warrants for the arrest of a man accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing valuables. Authorities say 56-year-old David Lee Rice Jr. is wanted for five counts of financial credit card theft, nine counts of financial credit card fraud, larceny and auto-breaking.

Authorities say Rice is accused on vehicle break-ins from April and June, where wallets, purses, cash and debit/credit cards were stolen. Officials say Rice is also accused of using the cards to purchase items at multiple stores.

According to authorities, Rice was last seen traveling in a 2018 Nissan Altima.

Police say multiple agencies in the state also have warrants for Rice’s arrest.

If you have any information about where Rice may be, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.