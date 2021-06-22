Passenger killed in vehicle crash on North Wise Drive in Sumter

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one passenger was killed in a vehicle crash on Monday.

Troopers say it happened on North Wise Drive near West Brewington Road at 10:21 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius with two passengers inside, ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times.

Officials say one of the passengers died on scene but they haven’t released the conditions of the driver and the other passenger.

This incident remains under investigation.