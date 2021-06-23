Columbia man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for gun and drug charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart, a Columbia man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for gun and drug charges. Officials say 37-year-old Anthony Earl Baxter plead guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

On November 7, 2019, Richland County deputies were dispatched for a domestic violence report involving a firearm. Authorities say they saw the suspect’s vehicle being driven by Baxter, who then led law enforcement on a high speed chase through residential and business areas of Columbia. As the chase came to a close, investigators say Baxter attempted the flee on foot while carrying a backpack onto a residential property. Once they detained Baxter, deputies found two 9 mm handguns, ammunition, four digital scales, money, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Baxter was not permitted to own a firearm, due to past convictions. Authorities say Baxter has drug charges from 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2013. Additionally, they say he has a weapons charge from 2004 and a criminal domestic violence charge from 2007. Authorities say Baxter is considered a career offender in federal sentencing guidelines.

Baxter was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.