DOJ creating task forces to crack down on illegal gun trafficking

CNN– The Department of Justice is cracking down on illegal gun trafficking. Tuesday, the DOJ announced it is creating strike forces focused on trafficking in five areas of the country. Those areas are New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington D.C.

The new teams will track where the weapons come from, and where they are used in violent crimes. The strike forces will work across districts and states for the next 30 days to take down the trafficking networks.

The move comes as the U.S. is seeing a spike in gun violence. Just this weekend, ten mass shootings happened across the nation.