FBI reports background checks prevented more than 300,000 illegal gun sales in 2020

CNN– The FBI is also working to prevent the purchase of illegal guns. Background checks prevented more than 300,000 illegal gun sales last year. The organization says the 300,000 figure is the largest number of illegal gun sale preventions on record. It’s nearly double the 2019 numbers.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, 42% of the prevented sales were to people with felony convictions. In total, the group says the background check system has prevented more than four million illegal gun sales since 1994.