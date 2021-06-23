Kershaw Police say ‘repeat’ drug offender back in custody after traffic stop
Authorities say the suspect was arrested after a traffic stop led officials to discover drugs and a gun
Kershaw, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a man pulled over during a traffic stop is behind bars accused of trafficking multiple drugs, and for having a stolen gun in his possession as a convicted felon.
Kershaw deputies say 41 year old Terry James Altman is a ‘repeat’ offender and no stranger to the system. In fact, authorities say at the time of his traffic stop he was out on bond for drug charges that stemmed from a separate incident.
During the most recent incident, authorities say Altman was pulled over, and during the traffic stop it was discovered that he was in possession of various drugs and a stolen gun. The KCSO drug unit took Altman into custody and have now charged him with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
Authorities say at the time of the traffic stop Altman was out on bond for drug charges from a prior incident. Altman’s bond has been denied. In the meantime, the County magistrate and the Solicitor’s Office say they are in the process of trying to get his previous bonds revoked.