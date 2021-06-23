Kershaw Police say ‘repeat’ drug offender back in custody after traffic stop

Kershaw, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a man pulled over during a traffic stop is behind bars accused of trafficking multiple drugs, and for having a stolen gun in his possession as a convicted felon.

Kershaw deputies say 41 year old Terry James Altman is a ‘repeat’ offender and no stranger to the system. In fact, authorities say at the time of his traffic stop he was out on bond for drug charges that stemmed from a separate incident.