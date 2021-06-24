CFD: One person and several pets dead after a house fire on Keats Street

1/3 (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Columbia Fire Department says one person and several pets have died after a house fire on Keats Street on Wednesday.

2/3 (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Columbia Fire Department is investigating the fatal house fire on Keats Street that killed one person and several pets.

3/3 (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) CFD says the fire was caused by an overloaded surge protector that had clothes on top of it.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says one person and several pets were killed in a house fire on Wednesday.

CFD Public Information Officer Mike DeSumma said the fire happened on the 2800 block of Keats Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the cause was from an overloaded surge protector that had clothes on top of it.

Firefighters say the fire was coming from the rear and one person was pulled out deceased and several pets also died.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

The Fire Department says they don’t have a damage estimate as of yet.

This incident remains under investigation.