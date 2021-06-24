NC gas station suing the Colonial Pipeline over fuel shortages during hack

CNN– In North Carolina, a gas station has filed a class action lawsuit against the Colonial Pipeline over fuel shortages during the ransomware attack in May. The Wilmington station claims Colonial Pipeline failed its customers by not taking adequate measures to safeguard the pipeline’s infrastructure. It filed the lawsuit on behalf of 11,000 gas stations, hoping to try and recoup their losses.

Colonial shut down its pipeline for six days after criminals locked up its IT systems, until the company paid ransom. The shutdown led to panic buying and widespread gas outages across the southeast.