Person of interest sought for burglary & sexual assault of an elderly woman on Crossbow Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is looking for a person of interest to help with a burglary and criminal sexual conduct investigation.

Authorities say shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to Crossbow Drive for a reported burglary and the sexual assault of an elderly female.

According to investigators, the male suspect left the scene and the victim received medical treatment at a local hospital.

Police say the person of interest may have information on these crimes.

If you know who he is or have any information on the incidents, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.