COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says a shooting last week has killed one man and injured another.

Authorities say it happened on Friday at the 100 block of Cardamon Court.

Police reported on Saturday that one of the male victims died from his injuries, while the other victim continues to recover.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.