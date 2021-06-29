Sumter man charged with harassment, domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot multiple people and pointing a gun at another individual on a later date. Last Thursday, deputies say they arrested 24-year-old Quincy Taquan Dubose. He is charged with harassment, first degree and domestic violence, first degree.

On or between May 13 and June 16, investigators say Dubose threatened to shoot the male and female victims. On June 23, Dubose is also accused of pointing a gun at a former romantic partner of his.

Authorities say Dubose was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released on Monday, after meeting his $22,500 bond.