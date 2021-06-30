AAA encouraging teens to be safe on the road in what they call the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

CNN– AAA calls the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, specifically for teen driving-related crashes. In a new report on drivers aged 16 and 17, AAA found teens were three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash during that time period.

“There are more daily deaths in crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research. “So what can be done? We can encourage teens to double down on staying focused when driving, buckling up for every ride, and driving within posted speed limits.”

More than 7,000 teen drivers died from 2010-2019. According to researchers, the three main factors in these accidents were not wearing seat belts, speeding and distraction.