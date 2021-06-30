Kershaw County Coroner IDs woman who died in single vehicle accident Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County Coroner David West released the name of a woman who died in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. The coroner says the victim was 47-year-old Rosie Lynn Perdue.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to Buffalo Creek Road for a single vehicle collision. Investigators say the vehicle overturned, partially throwing Perdue from the vehicle. Authorities say she was pronounced dead on the scene, and she was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators say there was another passenger in the vehicle with Perdue, but they were not injured.