Laeticia Amihere named to Canadian Olympic team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball sophomore Laeticia Amihere will suit up for her native Canada in the 2020 Summer Olympics as she’s been named to the 12-woman roster set to travel to Tokyo, Team Canada officials announced on Tuesday.

Amihere played in all 31 games for Carolina last season, catching fire during the Garnet and Black’s run to the Final Four, earning a spot on the 2021 NCAA Hemisfair Region All-Tournament Team while averaging 10.0 points-per-game and 7.6 rebounds-per-game for the tournament.

Earlier this summer Amihere led the Canadian squad to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Puerto Rico. The Mississauga, Ontario native averaged 13.0 PPG, best on the team and eighth overall in the tournament. Amihere also led the team with 7.7 RPG, ranking 11th overall in the event.

Amihere could wind up on the opposite end of the court as her head coach, Dawn Staley , if the Canadian and United States teams clash after the group stage of the tournament. Amihere joins Gamecock alumna A’ja Wilson in the traditional five-on-five tournament with Wilson playing for the United States, while fellow alumna Allisha Gray suits up for the United States in the inaugural 3×3 tournament.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games begin on Fri., July 23 with women’s basketball group play opening on Sun., July 25. Canada is in Group A, which includes South Korea, Spain and Serbia which is the Canadians’ first opponent (Mon., July 26, 4:20 a.m. ET). The quarterfinals are set for Aug. 3-4 with the semifinals on Aug. 6 and the medal games set for Aug. 7.