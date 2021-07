Cosby accuser speaks out after his 2018 conviction is overturned

CNN– Another one of Bill Cosby’s accusers is speaking out about his overturned conviction. Heidi Thomas was one of six witnesses who testified against Cosby during his 2018 retrial. She claims he drugged and raped her in 1984. Thomas says this decision by the court does not help other victims of sexual assault.

She has said she’s forgiven Cosby. He has denied those accusations.