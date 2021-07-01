Flying out of CAE this weekend? Check out these tips for a smoother experience

COLUMBIA, SSC (WOLO)– Experts predict a busy weekend ahead for holiday travel, and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport wants to share some tips to help you prepare if you’re taking flight.

They recommend arriving two hours before your flight, check its status and remember masks are still required in the airport as well as on the plane. Officials say you can also pay for parking before you arrive. You can do this by visiting flycae.com/airport/parking/. Finally, CAE says you should consider applying for TSA Pre-Check, which would allow you to keep your shoes on and laptop in your bag, among other benefits.

Passenger traffic has continuously increased each month this year. In May 2020, CAE saw more than 15,000 passengers, compared to May 2021 where they saw nearly 73,000.