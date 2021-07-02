Columbia Animal Services reminds you to be mindful of your pets during fireworks displays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As you get ready to light up some fireworks this weekend, remember your pets! According to Columbia Animal Services, loud noise from fireworks can spook your four-legged friends.

They suggest keeping them inside and giving them a safe place to hide as displays are taking place. They say you can also use ambient noise, like TV or music, to distract them as much as possible. Try to get your pet microchipped and tagged ahead of the holiday, in case they do run off.

The shelter says they typically see an influx of animals on July 5. Be sure to check there if your pet goes missing.