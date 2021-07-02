Uber shares carshare safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re traveling by rideshare this holiday weekend, Uber is reminding everyone of safety tips for riders. If you’re calling an Uber, recognize the signs of suspicious activity and report them to local authorities.

If you’re driving yourself, lock your doors and take your keys whenever you leave your car. Uber says you should avoid any verbal or physical confrontations and always prioritize your safety first. If confronted by a carjacker, Uber says you should not try to fight them, but instead give up your vehicle and call 911.

Uber reminds you that its drivers and riders are still required to wear masks during rides.