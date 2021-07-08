Negret leads way in historic 20-1 Fireflies victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Juan Carlos Negret was historic in multiple facets in the Fireflies 20-1 drubbing of the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park Thursday evening.

The outfielder finished the night 3-5 at the dish with four runs scored and seven RBI. The seven RBI are the most in Columbia Fireflies (28-25) history, breaking his own mark of six, which both him and Scott Manea have accomplished in a Fireflies uniform. In his third two-homer game of the season, Negret was able to match Brandon Brosher, Dash Winningham and Matt Winnaker for most homers in a single-season in franchise history. He hit his 13th blast of the season in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of outs off RiverDogs (38-17) outfielder Garrett Hiott, who entered the game that inning as the first position player to pitch in a Fireflies game since Rubendy Jaquez did so May 15.

The Fireflies 20 runs are the most in franchise history too. The most runs Columbia has scored in a single game is 16. They have done that multiple times, but most recently did it July 2, 2018 at Augusta.Prior to moving from Savannah to Columbia, the Sand Gnats scored 20 runs last August 4, 2015.

The RiverDogs got Columbia out to a quick start, with Jose Lopez (L, 3-4) handing Soda City four runs in the first without giving up a hit. Lopez left the game after recording a pair of outs having walked three batters and hitting another three. Hector Figueroa then allowed five runs in 3.1 innings where Columbia started to crush the ball.

The last time a player had four runs scored in a single-game for Columbia was when Jacob Zanon scored four runs July 19, 2017 at Lexington. Tonight, the top four of the order, Maikel Garcia, Herard Gonzalez, Darryl Collins and Negret all scored four runs. Their combined lines were 9-16, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 16 R, 13 RBI.

Not to be overshadowed, the pitching staff put in an incredible evening. Anderson Paulino (W, 4-2) spun five one-run innings while punching out four before Patrick Smith took over for two perfect innings and Walter Pennington closed the door with a pair of scoreless innings too.

These two South division foes will meet again tomorrow at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. Southpaw Rylan Kaufman (1-2, 5.09 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia while Charleston tosses lefty Ben Brecht (2-2, 3.38 ERA).