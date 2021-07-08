Prestage Farms constructing processing facility in Kershaw County, creating 292 jobs

1/2 IMG 8378 Prestage Farms of SC building new facility in Kershaw Co. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 8380 Prestage Farms of SC building new facility in Kershaw Co. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday morning, the Office of the Governor announced that Prestage Farms of South Carolina will construct a new processing facility in Kershaw County. Officials say the $150 million investment will create 292 new jobs.

Prestage Farms produces pork and poultry products, with facilities in seven states.

“We are proud and excited to announce the expansion of our operations here in South Carolina where we’ve been doing business since 1994. We are grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project, and we look forward to success with all of our partners for many years to come,” said Prestage Farms President Dr. Ron Prestage.

Prestage Farm’s new facility will be located at the Governor’s Hill Industrial Park in Camden, and it will be the company’s second facility in the Palmetto State.

Authorities are hopeful for what this investment means for the future of business in Kershaw County and the entire state.

“It’s an exciting day in Kershaw County as we announce the growth of Prestage Farms in Kershaw County creating nearly 300 high-paying jobs. This project is the county’s largest investment announcement since the 1960s. We congratulate them on this momentous occasion and look forward to continuing our partnership with this company for many years to come. Today marks the payoff of four years of investment in our workforce and in our industrial sites to grow and attract new business,” said Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns.

Officials expect the facility will be complete by the end of 2022, and hiring will begin in the third quarter of 2022.