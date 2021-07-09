DHEC encourages you to “Look Before you Lock” to avoid preventable hot car deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reminding anyone who takes care of young children or animals to “Look Before you Lock.” Officials say parked cars can quickly become dangerous during South Carolina’s hot summer months.

“Temperatures inside a vehicle can reach life threatening levels even on mild or cloudy days,” said Dr. Virginie Daguise, Director of DHEC‘s Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “There is no safe amount of time to leave a child in a car, and it’s unsafe to leave a child with the windows down.”

Since 1998, DHEC says there have been 20 deaths in hot cars in the state, most recently last week in Spartanburg.

Officials recommend sticking to a routine and putting something in your back seat to ensure you don’t forget your child. Also, make sure car doors are locked at all times to prevent kids from getting inside and not being able to get out. If someone else is dropping off your child somewhere, DHEC recommends following up with them to make confirm your child got their safely.

“Anyone commuting, traveling, or running an errand with a child in tow should be vigilant so the child, especially if he or she is sleeping, isn’t accidentally left behind,” said Dr. Daguise. “Try talking to the child or singing songs while you’re riding so you’re actively engaged with him or her, and find a creative trick that works for you that reminds you to ‘Look Before you Lock.’”

If you see a child in a hot vehicle, DHEC says you should immediately try to find the parents, and you should call 911 if you can’t locate them.

