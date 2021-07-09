Local Living: Midlands Women’s Fair this Sunday, meet Columbia’s Pet of the Week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The 4th Annual Midlands Women’s Fair takes place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. It will feature over 80 vendors with everything from shopping to pampering. The event is free.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting free teen nights over the next few months.

Prime Time in the Parks runs certain Fridays from 7-10 p.m. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:

July 9: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway).

July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

When its this hot out nothing, beats a sprinkler, even if its a cat! Meet Sprinkler! She is the Columbia Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week.

The folks at the shelter say she is very playful, but is not a big fan of other cats. If you’re interested in meeting Sprinkler or any other animal at the shelter, visit the Columbia Animal Services website.