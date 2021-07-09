Police investigate shooting that leaves one injured on Shop Road

Authorities are asking for tips from anyone who may have seen something

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the cheap way gas station on Shop Road in Columbia around 6:20 this evening. When deputies arrived on scene, the victim who had been shot in the lower body, was already in an ambulance being transported to the hospital.

Anyone who saw something or has any information is asked to submit a tip to crime stoppers at crime sc dot com.