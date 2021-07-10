Fireflies set two single-season records in 13-inning loss to Riverdogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Both Tyler Tolbert and Juan Carlos Negret set Columbia Fireflies records early in Friday evening’s game against the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park, but the RiverDogs were the team that was able to celebrate at the end of the 13-inning game as Columbia fell 7-5.

Tolbert was the first to put himself in the Fireflies (28-26) record book. The shortstop reached on an error from Charleston (39-17) shortstop Alika Williams and then swiped second for his 29th stolen base of the year. That passed Jacob Zanon to leave Tolbert alone at the top of the record book.

A few innings later, he was joined by Negret, who smashed his third homer in the last two games, his 14th of the season to pass Brandon Brosher, Dash Winningham and Matt Winaker, who all were tied with 13 homers in an individual season.

Tonight’s game was the third-longest (innings) game in Fireflies history. Columbia played a 16-inning contest with the Rome Braves August 20, 2017 and a 14-inning game with Charleston September 3, 2016. Both games took place at then-named Spirit Communications Ballpark. Tonight, both teams were deadlocked after Charleston tied the game in the eighth, tallying three runs against Luis De Avila.

With the game tied 5-5 entering the 13th inning, Zack Phillips (L, 0-2) entered in relief of Nathan Webb, who recorded a masterful start. Webb came in with the bases loaded in the ninth and punched out a batter to give the bats an opportunity to walk-off before extras and then worked a scoreless 10th, 11th and 12th before being lifted. After Phillips fanned Johan Lopez to start off the inning, he walked Alexander Ovalles and allowed back-to-back RBI singles to Abiezel Ramirez and Michael Berglund to give the RiverDogs the two runs they needed to win the game.

Brayden Theriot (W, 2-0) struck out the side to end the ball game, setting down the heart of the order Darryl Collins, Juan Carlos Negret and Omar Hernandez.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night at Segra Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Adrian Alcantara (2-4, 3.82 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia while Charleston opts to throw righty Seth Johnson (3-2, 3.20 ERA).