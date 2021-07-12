Mayor of Swansea accused of Embezzlement, Misconduct in Office

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a Midlands mayor is under indictment.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Lexington Co. grand jury indicted Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders on charges of Embezzlement and Misconduct in Office.

According to the indictment, around December of 2019, Sanders embezzled funds by having checks for less than $10,000 written to him without authorization and then cashing those checks.

Sanders is also charged with misconduct in office.