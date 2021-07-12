Search for suspect accused of stealing American flags in Lexington neighborhood

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Authorities in the Town of Lexington are hoping you can help them track down a person they say has stolen upwards of eight American flags, as well as decorative yard flag from several homes located in the Wellesly neighborhood along Ginny Lane.

Deputies say they received the first report from a resident June 25, and say they have since taken seven additional reports of American flags being snatched from the yards of homes most recently during the mornings of Sunday July 11, and again Monday July 12.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be a man with short dark hair and a full beard as pictured above. Officials say his race is unknown, but say he has a last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts, slide sandals and according to deputies, may be driving a dark colored Honda CRV. If you have any information that can help police find this individuals, contact crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC