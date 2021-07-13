Local Living: Riverwalk Hiking Tour, plus State Fair Arts and Local Job Fair

Get out your running and hiking shoes — we’re heading to the Riverwalk.

You are invited to join the Mayors of Cayce and West Columbia for a guided hike and tour Thursday July 15.

The group will start at the Cayce Trailhead and end at Savage Craft Ale Works.

You can drive to the brewery and there will be shuttles to take you to the start of the Hiking History Tour.

The event is free. The hike will start at 5:15. For more information, click here https://westcolumbiasc.gov/2021/07/city-of-west-columbia-invites-public-for-free-guided-tour-of-the-riverwalk/

The Maxcy Gregg pool is temporarily closed.

The City of Columbia says the pool is temporarily closed for routine pool maintenance, but don’t worry it will re-open Wednesday July 14 at 1pm.

Get out those resumes, Benedict College announced it will host a job fair this week.

It will take place Thursday, July 15 from 9am to 1pm.

It will include positions with the school, ranging from director of the honors program, to part-time assistant women’s basketball coach.

The job fair will take place in the David H. Swinton Campus Center. Click here for more information https://www.benedict.edu/benedict-college-office-of-human-resources-is-hosting-a-job-fair-on-thursday-july-15-2021/

The South Carolina State Fair says now is the time to prepare entries for the baking, arts and other contests judged at the Fair.

The SC State Fair is now accepting entries for all the categories and the deadline is September 1, 2021.

This year’s State Fair will run from October 13-24. For more information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/

Some midlands sanitation trucks are sporting artistic new paint jobs.

West Columbia launched the “Public Works of Art” project.

Paintings by artists from across the area will be featured on sanitation trucks.

City leaders say they hope the art brings awareness to all of the wonderful spaces and places in West Columbia.