Peak Drift Brewing Company coming to Columbia, will be the largest brewery in the state

1/2 IMG 1288 Peak Drift Brewing Company coming to Columbia. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 1289 Peak Drift Brewing Company coming to Columbia. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– What will be the largest brewery in the state is coming to Columbia. Tuesday morning, officials announced Peak Drift Brewing Company is coming to North Main Street.

The brewery will reuse the old Stone Manufacturing Facility and includes an investment of more than $30 million.

Although there is no set date, the brewery is expected to open next year.