SC State Board of Trustees votes to fire President James E. Clark

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Tuesday, a spokesperson for South Carolina State University said the Board of Trustees voted to fire President James E. Clark, effective immediately. The statement says the majority of the board voted to terminate Clark for cause, in reference to his employment agreement.

The board added that they are thankful for Clark’s last five years of service to the university, and they wish him success.

Clark was first named president in 2016, after the university came under fire for financial mismanagement.

The board voted to appoint retired U.S. Army Colonel Alexander Conyers as acting president.