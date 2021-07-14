Enagbare, Muse to represent Gamecocks at SEC Media Days

Seniors Kingsley Enagbare and Nick Muse will represent the South Carolina Gamecocks at the annual SEC Media Days in Birmingham next week, the SEC office announced today. Enagbare and Muse will join first-year head coach Shane Beamer , as the Gamecocks run through the gauntlet of media on Monday afternoon, July 19, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel.

Here are the player bios:

KINGSLEY ENAGBARE

EDGE | 6-4 | 265 | SR | 3L

Atlanta, Ga.

(Hapeville Charter)

*2021 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring

*2020 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele)

*2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)

*2019 Nutrition Award

A returning all-conference performer, “JJ” had a breakout season in 2020… has shown a knack for getting to the quarterback… naturally instinctive and athletic with an excellent skill set… veteran in the room, is learning how to be a leader and bring the younger guys along with him… was a standout in the spring, earning the Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring honors, as selected by the coaches… has appeared in 32 games, making nine starts… owns 17.0 career tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks… named to Athlon magazine’s and Phil Steele’s 2021 preseason All-SEC first team.

2020 (Junior)

Named first-team All-SEC by the league’s 14 coaches and by Phil Steele… earned second-team all-conference honors by the Associated Press… played and started eight games at the BUCK position… led the team with 6.0 sacks and with three forced fumbles… ranked second in the SEC in both sacks (0.75) and fumbles forced (0.38) per game… tied for 30th in the country in sacks per game and tied for 13th in fumbles forced per game… accounted for nearly half of the team’s 14 sacks and 60 percent of the fumbles forced… logged 30 tackles overall, including a team-high 7.0 tackles for loss… also had a pair of quarterback hurries… got off to a fast start with, 2.5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and a forced fumble while recording a career-high nine tackles in the season opener against Tennessee… credited with a sack and a forced fumble at Vanderbilt… notched a sack and two QB hurries in the win over Auburn… had six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble at Ole Miss… also had a sack against Missouri… missed the final two games of the season due to injury… also missed the spring after having hip surgery in the off-season.

2019 (Sophomore)

Sophomore defensive lineman who played in all 12 games making one start… credited with 27 tackles including 16 solo stops… logged 7.0 tackles for loss including 3.5 sacks… also notched three quarterback hurries… made his lone start in the win over Charleston Southern… best games came against Missouri and Clemson when he posted six tackles each… had four tackles, two quarterback hurries and a career-high 1.5 sacks at Texas A&M… also had sacks against Georgia and Clemson… one of three Nutrition Award winners as selected by the coaches following the season.

2018 (Freshman)

True freshman who had a solid first year playing on the defensive line… saw action in 12 games, collecting 20 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and a quarterback sack… credited with three quarterback hurries and a pair of pass breakups… made two tackles in his Gamecock debut, a win over Coastal Carolina… made his biggest impact in SEC play with three tackles, including his first-career tackle for loss, in the Tennessee win… logged two tackles, two pass breakups and a blocked PAT vs. Chattanooga… had his best game vs. Akron with a team-high six tackles, his first-career sack, two tackles for loss and three QB hurries.

HIGH SCHOOL

Named the Class AA Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state while prepping at Hapeville Charter Academy in Atlanta… graduated in December of 2017 and enrolled at South Carolina in January… guided the Hornets to a 14-1 record and a Georgia Class AA state championship as a senior… coached by Winston Gordon… ranked as the 10th-best strongside defensive end in the nation and the 29th-best player in the state of Georgia by 247’s national composite rankings… Rivals ranked him as the 36th-best player in Georgia and the 24th-best strongside defensive end in the nation… named to the PrepStar All-Southeast Region team.

PERSONAL

Kingsley O. “JJ” Enagbare was born Jan. 18, 2000… graduated in May with a degree in retail management.

NICK MUSE

TE | 6-5 | 252 | SR | 2L

Belmont, N.C.

(South Point/William & Mary)

*2021 Joe Morrison Co-Offensive Player of the Spring

*2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

*2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Tight end who is taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing him to return for a fifth season despite never taking a redshirt year… joined the Gamecocks at the start of fall camp in 2019 following a transfer from William & Mary… is the Gamecocks’ top returning receiver and expected to play a significant role in the offense again in 2021… a willing blocker who has shown agility after the catch… sets the tone in the tight end room… coming off an outstanding spring in which he shared Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring honors with Dakereon Joyner … has 47 receptions for 583 yards in two seasons at Carolina and 81 catches for 1,091 yards spanning a four-year career… named to Athlon magazine’s 2021 preseason All-SEC third team and Phil Steele’s preseason All-SEC second team.

2020 (Senior)

Earned a spot on the Fourth-Team All-SEC squad according to Phil Steele and was an honorable mention All-SEC performer, according to Pro Football Focus… named to the John Mackey Award Watch List… started all 10 games at tight end… caught 30 passes for 425 yards, second on the squad in both categories behind Shi Smith … averaged 14.2 yards per reception with one touchdown… had four catches for 50 yards in the season opener against Tennessee… led the team with five receptions for 85 yards at Vanderbilt… logged a team-best six receptions for 67 yards against Missouri… had the best game of his career against Georgia when he hauled in eight passes for 131 yards, both career highs, including a season-long 35-yard reception and his first career touchdown… it was the most catches for a Gamecock tight end since Hayden Hurst had eight receptions against Mississippi State in 2016, and the most yards for Gamecock tight end since Danny Smith had 134 yards on just five catches against Appalachian State in 1985… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2019 (Junior)

Transfer from William & Mary who joined the team at the start of fall camp… did not gain NCAA eligibility until just prior to the second game of the season… made an immediate contribution to the squad… played in eight games including one start… caught 17 passes for 158 yards… made his debut against Charleston Southern, catching a pair of passes for 22 yards… had a season-high four catches for 21 yards versus Alabama… made his first start against Kentucky… caught three passes for a season-high 31 yards in the upset win at Georgia, including a pair of third-down conversions… left the Vanderbilt game with a season-ending knee injury… named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

2018 (Sophomore)

Played his sophomore season at FCS William & Mary where he was an All-Colonial Athletic Association third-team selection… ranked seventh in the CAA in receiving yards per game (64.7)… appeared in seven games and earned three starts… ranked second on the team in catches (30) and receiving yards (453)… recorded a career-high 107 yards on eight catches with a touchdown in a win against No. 16/20 Maine… the receiving yardage ranked as the second-best effort by a Tribe tight end dating back through 1980… totaled four receptions for 92 yards, highlighted by a 71-yard catch, at No. 12/14 Virginia Tech… posted five catches for 85 yards against Richmond… registered three catches for 77 yards in the win at Villanova.

2017 (Freshman)

Appeared in six games including a start at Delaware… became just the third William & Mary tight end to play, and just the second to earn a start, as a true freshman (dating back to 1989)… finished the season with four catches for 55 yards with a touchdown… recorded his first career touchdown catch against Towson… recorded a 30-yard reception versus No. 21/19 New Hampshire… posted two catches for 20 yards against top-ranked James Madison.

HIGH SCHOOL

Four-year letterwinner as a tight end and linebacker for head coach Mickey Lineberger at South Point High School in Belmont, N.C., graduating in 2017… was a two-time Gaston Gazette Defensive Player of the Year (2015, 2016) and two-time all-conference selection… selected second-team All-Charlotte Observer as a senior after totaling 165 tackles, as well as 32 catches for 654 yards with 10 touchdowns, en route to helping SPHS win the 2016 3A State Championship… named the 2015 State Championship Defensive Player of the Game… honored as team’s most versatile player as a senior… two-year team captain of the defense… recorded 15 interceptions during his final two seasons… also lettered in baseball, basketball and track and field… member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Young Life.

PERSONAL

Nicholas B. Muse is a criminal justice major… brother, Tanner, played football at Clemson and was a third-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft… enjoys water sports, bowling and basketball.