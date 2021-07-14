The Latest: More health care signups through pandemic plan

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– More than 2 million people have signed up for subsidized health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act since President Joe Biden reopened health insurance markets as part of his pandemic response plan. The Department of Health and Human Services says 1.5 million enrolled through the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace and 600,000 through state-run insurance exchanges. Since April 1, all “Obamacare” customers have been eligible for much more generous financial assistance with their coverage, a temporary benefit boost that Biden and congressional Democrats hope to make permanent through legislation later this year. The special enrollment period is scheduled to end on Aug. 15. But HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra hinted Biden may revisit the issue and decide to extend the deadline.

(Video from CNN)