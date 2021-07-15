Lexington PD: Texas man accused of flag thefts in Wellesley neighborhood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– During their investigation into the theft of several American flags from the Wellesley neighborhood, the Lexington Police Department says they arrested a man from Houston, Texas. 37-year-old Christopher Lee Sisney was arrested Thursday and has been charged with seven counts of petit larceny.

According to investigators, Sisney told them that he was visiting a friend in town and confessed to taking the flags. When asked why he took the flags, police say Sisney told them he did not know and that he was heavily intoxicated at the time. Authorities say he also told them he did not remember where he left the flags.

Police say they received the first report from a resident June 25, and say they have since taken seven additional reports of American flags being snatched from the yards of homes most recently during the mornings of Sunday July 11, and again Monday July 12.

In total, police say eight American flags and a decorative yard flag were stolen.