DHEC offering grants for grassroots vaccine awareness efforts

Columiba, S.C. (WOLO)– DHEC is accepting grant applications for anyone wanting to coordinate grassroots COVID-19 vaccination awareness efforts.
The agency says it will distribute a total of $5 million in grants from money it received from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
DHEC is seeking groups and individuals seeking to distribute vaccination information materials, host informational seminars, or to place public service ads on-line and on social media.
For details on how to apply click here.
The deadline to apply is August 5th.

