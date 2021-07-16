Flash flood warning extended for parts of Lexington and Richland counties

The National Weather Service in Columbia has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for… East Central Lexington County in central South Carolina… Central Richland County in central South Carolina… * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 437 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Downtown Columbia. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE…Law enforcement reported. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Irmo, Forest Acres, St. Andrews, Dentsville, Arcadia Lakes, Riverbanks Zoo, West Columbia Riverwalk, Five Points, SC State Fair Grounds, Eau Claire, Guignard Park, Olympia, Rosewood and Seven Oaks. This includes the following highways… Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 63 and 70. Interstate 26 between mile markers 104 and 109. FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL…0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR