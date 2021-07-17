U.S. Geological Survey confirms Earthquake near Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.0 magnitude earthquake near Charleston.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened near Ladson, South Carolina at 11:17 Friday, July 16, 2021.

The US Geological survey is asking if anyone felt the quake to report it https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/se60131223/executive