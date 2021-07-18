Riverbanks Zoo to upgrade Aquarium Reptile complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has announced a new development.

The zoo’s Aquarium-Reptile Complex will get a major upgrade.

The zoo will transform the current complex into the The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center.

It is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

The new complex will include coral colonies and a special section with plant and animal species. Zoo officials say the backstage views will focus on Riverbanks’ role in the Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project. Since 2019, Zoo aquarists have been caring for nearly 40 coral colonies that were rescued off the coast of Florida near Key West. The vast majority of corals along the 360-mile stretch have been destroyed by an unknown disease, say Zoo officials.

The current center will close in august for the start of construction.