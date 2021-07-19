2 unrelated drug busts lead to seizure of meth, heroin, marijuana

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department have seized drugs and thousands of dollars after executing search warrants during two separate drug busts.

Sumter County investigators say during the incidents just a day apart, they were able to seize methhamphetamines, heroin and marijuana.

While searching a motel room in the 1700 block of North Main Street July 12th, they seized 10 grams of meth worth $500 dollars, around 1.5 fluid ounces of heroin worth more than $6,500 dollars.

Authorities say 47 year old Robert Watford has been charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school.



Then on July 13, officials say they issues search warrant at the home of 36 year old Anton Johnson along Baker Street and discovered 3.6 pounds of marijuana authorities say is worth more than $16 thousand dollars.

Sumter County officials investigators say during that search they discovered more than $3 thousand dollars that was located in different areas of the home. Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute.





