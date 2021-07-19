Benedict College to offer bachelor’s degree in E-sports

The E-Sports Administration, Sports Management will be offered to students this Fall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It would be pretty amazing if you could go college and get a degree by playing video games. If that’s sounds too good to be true, you’re right, its not quite that simple.

Monday, Benedict College announced students can now earn a bachelor’s degree in E-Sports administration this fall.

E-Sports is the growing world of competitive video gaming.

Benedict officials say their program will allow students to master a combination of skills related to planning, organizing, and marketing E-Sports events.