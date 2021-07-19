Columbia Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at an Apartment Complex Monday.

According to police, a male has life-threatening injuries after the shooting at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue.

Columbia Police say investigators , along with Crime Scene officers, are collecting evidence including surveillance video.

PER CPD Twitter:

A male has life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators & the Crime Scene officers are collecting evidence, including surveillance video.