Lexington Police: Daycare employee accused of assaulting children

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Lexington Police Dept. say an employee at a daycare center is accused of physically assaulting the children in her care.

Police say Breanna Marie Audette, 23, of Irmo is charged with multiple counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

According to investigators, Audette was an employee at Harvest Daycare on Whiteford Way.

Police say she was seen on video assaulting several children by grabbing them aggressively by the arm, neck, and face and in one incident, pushing a child to the ground.

In total she faces 14 counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.