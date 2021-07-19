Gas Prices continue to rise in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are filling up at the pump this week, gas prices have jumped nearly 10 cents a gallon.

In Columbia, drivers are paying an average of $2.89 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Columbia are $1 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to AAA.

The national average has soared to $3.16 a gallon.

In a GasBuddy report, they found the cheapest station in Columbia at $2.65 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was reported at $3.09 per gallon.