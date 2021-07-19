South Carolina Department of Public Safety stepping up patrols during ‘Operation Southern Shield’

July 19-24 you can expect to see increased enforcement on SC roadways

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is launching “Operation Southern Shield”.

According to Highway officials, today through July 24, you can expect to see increased enforcement on SC roadways as the SC Department of Public Safety partners with five Southeastern states to reduce speed-related collisions as part of Operation Southern Shield.

So far this year, DPS says 557 people have died on South Carolina roads, compared to 523 this time last year.