Comet gets $2.9 million dollar grant to help go green

(ABC News) — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority is in the fast lane to going green. The COMET bus system has been chosen to get nearly $3 million dollars thanks to a grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emissions Vehicle Program.

The money will allow the bus system, that services residents in Richland and Lexington Counties, to buy electric buses and the supportive equipment they need to keep the fleet running. The project will also give the bus system a more cost effective way to fuel the buses while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.

The COMET’s Grants and Regional Coordination Manager, Michelle Ransom, who spearheaded the application process for the COMET bus system, says this work has been a long time coming. Four years in the making to be exact.

In a statement Ransom said,

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to contribute to improved air quality in our region and are grateful to the FTA for the funding to help make this happen,”.

The COMET says they hope to get the program up and running as soon as possible.