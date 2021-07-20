SC Works Santee-Lynches hosting job fair for several employers Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says SC Works Santee-Lynches is hosting a job fair for several employers on Wednesday. Officials say the jobs available are in fields such as manufacturing, distribution and health care.

The job fair is scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rafting Creek Community Center on Highway 261 in Rembert.

SC DEW says the following employers are currently registered for the job fair:

Southern Senior Living

Comfort Keepers

Welvista

Crown Laundry

Pilgrim’s Pride

Sumter Fire Department

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV)/Employment and Human Resources Lead – Employment and Recruitment

Santee Wateree RTA

Continental Tire the Americas

Williams Temp, POC

Those interested in attending are asked to dress professionally and bring their resume.

More information about SC Works can be found at scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.