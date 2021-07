Expect noise as Fort Jackson conducts live fire training this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you hear some big booms coming from Fort Jackson this week, there is no need to be alarmed. Officials with Fort Jackson say the base will be conducting live fire training on the base including tanks and mortars for the rest of the week.

A spokesperson for the base say to expect excess noise between 8 a.m.-10 p.m.